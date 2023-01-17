Chiefs fans not underestimating Jaguars ahead of Saturday’s game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The stage is set for the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be coming to Arrowhead, with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line. Kickoff will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Chiefs fans are excited for the return of playoff football in Kansas City and have been stopping at Union Station to take selfies with the lighted Chief Kingdom display.

We’ve seen it before, as the Chiefs have made it to the divisional round for the past five years. Despite that, it never gets old. Hopes are high that the sign will be up well past Saturday, indicating a Chiefs win on Saturday.

The display was popular with families, including a Broncos fan whose dad forced him to look happy while surround by red.

“I mean, he’s free to like whoever he wants to, but he’s seen how this season went this year,” Hobie Block said.

“I know the Chiefs are going to win,” said David Taylor, another Chiefs fan. “They’re going to skin that Jaguar.”

“I most definitely think they are going to win,” said Brice Strong said of the Chiefs. When asked why, he said, “Because I just have a lot of faith in them.”

His dad, and others, are counting on more than faith.

“Right now, kind of scared of Trevor Lawrence,” Brian Strong said of the Jaguars quarterback. “After throwing four interceptions and still pulling that game off, I’m hoping we can handle him.”

The Jaguars had a wild comeback against the Chargers on Saturday. They were down by 27 points early in the game but ended up turning it around and winning. The final score was tight, at 30-31.

“I think we shouldn’t take it for granted that, because we have home field advantage, that it’s a definite,” Diane Smith noted. “We’re going to really have to step up our game in order to win this one.”

“It’s always hard telling on these playoff games,” Brian Gibbs said. “They’re all out there giving it everything they have, so I think the Chiefs will win. But, I think it’s going to be closer than everybody thinks.”

“Trevor Lawrence is a pretty great quarterback,” Kelssey Layton said. “I feel like he’s done a lot of great things this year. But, I feel like we’re kind of too much to handle for them. And, I think with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce we’re going to go all the way.”

The Chiefs were indeed too much for the Jaguars to handle in November during the regular season. The Chiefs dominated them throughout that game.

But, like one of fans said, these are the playoffs and another level of grit can kick in.

We’ll all just have to see how it plays out this weekend.

