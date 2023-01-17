Blue Springs police ask for surveillance video following home invasion

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department is asking residents to share their surveillance video following a home invasion earlier this week.

Blue Springs police officers went to the 9000 block of SW 10th St. at 7:10 a.m. on Monday after someone called and said a home invasion had taken place overnight.

The police department noted that this was a delayed report and said that there is no immediate threat to the public.

The police are now asking the public for any information, including surveillance video, that could help investigators identify suspects or vehicles in connection with the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatchers at 816-228-0151. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

The police department said this is an active investigation, so they will release more information as it becomes available.

