Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Blue Springs police ask for surveillance video following home invasion

Generic.
Generic.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department is asking residents to share their surveillance video following a home invasion earlier this week.

Blue Springs police officers went to the 9000 block of SW 10th St. at 7:10 a.m. on Monday after someone called and said a home invasion had taken place overnight.

The police department noted that this was a delayed report and said that there is no immediate threat to the public.

The police are now asking the public for any information, including surveillance video, that could help investigators identify suspects or vehicles in connection with the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatchers at 816-228-0151. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

The police department said this is an active investigation, so they will release more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MDC reports the final deer harvest for the season was 299,721. Among the hunters was 6-year-old...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports final deer harvest for season
In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback...
WATCH: ‘The Fonz’ hypes up the fans ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Grave Digger
Returning the roar: Monster Jam to once again bring the noise to Arrowhead Stadium
Former Louisiana, Mo Police Chief William Jones, 50, is facing second-degree murder charges in...
Former Louisiana, Mo. police chief charged in connection with fatal drug overdose