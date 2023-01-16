Trout introduced to Emporia’s King Lake for the first time

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a result of a program between the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Emporia State University, trout have been stocked in Emporia’s King Lake for the first time.

KDWP Fisheries biologist Ben Neely noted that about 1,000 trout were released into the lake.

Officials indicated that King Lake, which opened to public fishing in April 2022, has joined other lakes across the state to offer winter angling opportunities through the department’s trout stocking program. The trout fishing season in Kansas runs from Nov. 1 to April 15 and permit restrictions apply.

“KDWP is very excited about this continued collaboration with Emporia State University to enhance local angling opportunities,” said Neely. “The addition of rainbow trout to this fishery will provide a close-to-home opportunity for anglers looking to get outside and wet a line on those nice winter days.”

KDWP said the lake already contains good numbers of bluegill, largemouth bass, and white crappie according to samples done by ESU students. Students will continue to sample fish populations in the lake and work with the department to develop a long-term management plan.

Daphne Mayes, outreach and engagement coordinator for ESU’s Prophet Aquatic Research Outreach Center, said both King Lake and PAROC are excellent reasons to make a trip to campus.

“We are looking forward to seeing more anglers out at King Lake,” she said, “and invite visitors to stop by the Prophet Aquatic Research & Outreach Center to check out our educational displays and learn more about the outreach and research activities taking place!”

