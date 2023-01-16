Ray County sheriff asks for information about woman whose remains were found by mushroom hunter

RAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Ray County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a woman’s death as a homicide after her skeletal remains were discovered by a mushroom hunter near Richmond in Ray County on April 27 of last year.

The remains were recently publicly identified as those of Colette Noelle Greene, who was also known as Nicole Joann Kasch.

“She lived in Connecticut, was adopted and moved to New York,” said Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers. “Her adoptive name is Colette Greene. She had ties to the Jackson County, Missouri, area.”

Childers said investigators know very little about Greene because she appeared to have moved around often. “We just don’t have much to go on,” Childers said.

So, investigators are asking the public for help to learn more about Greene and who she may have been spending time with before her death.

Following a forensic examination, investigators believe Greene may have died six to 18 months before her remains were discovered last April. According to Childers, Greene did not have any connections to Ray County. No missing person report was filed.

“We do have a really good indication of what the cause of the death was and we are not going to share at this time,” Childers said. “There’s a lot of things with the crime scene that we will not share, because that’s only information that we would know or the killer would know.”

KCTV5 News asked if investigators believe there is any connection between Greene’s death and an ongoing investigation in nearby Excelsior Springs involving Timothy Haslett Jr.

Haslett is charged with rape, assault, and kidnapping. On Oct. 7 of last year, a woman with a metal collar around her neck reported to neighbors that she escaped being held captive in Haslett’s basement. The woman told neighbors that other victims did not survive.

Also on KCTV5.com: Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Excelsior Springs

The Excelsior Springs Police Department said investigators in Clay County have not ruled out the possibility that there could be an additional victim or victims, but they have not confirmed any either.

“We have been in contact with Clay County. We see no evidence that ties the Haslett case to our victim. Nothing at all,” Childers said. “Obviously, that’s something that we’re aware of due to the fact that we’re talking a 30-minute difference between where she was found and where his house is but, at this point, we want to let the evidence and the investigation lead us to what the answers are.”

Investigators have requested several search warrants, hoping to search through electronic communication -- including social media -- to discover who Greene was in contact with before her death.

Anyone with information about Colette Greene and the investigation into her death can anonymously call the Ray County Sheriff’s Office Tips Hotline at 816-470-0156.

