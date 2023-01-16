Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Public asked for help in obtaining info on girl’s remains found in Ray County

Sheriff Scott Childers said based on their initial findings, law enforcement believes...
Sheriff Scott Childers said based on their initial findings, law enforcement believes 27-year-old Colette Noelle Greene died as a result of a homicide.(Ray County Sheriff's Office, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman whose remains were found in rural Ray County in April of last year has been identified.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said skeletal remains were discovered by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area on April 27, 2022.

Sheriff Scott Childers said based on their initial findings, law enforcement believes 27-year-old Colette Noelle Greene died as a result of a homicide. The woman also went by Nicole Joann Kasch.

Childers said he believed Greene had been killed anywhere from 6-18 months before her remains were found.

The sheriff’s office asked the public if anyone had information to submit tips by calling (816) 470-0156.

ALSO READ: Local families join forces to hand out flyers for unsolved murders
Update on human remains found in Ray County

The Ray County Sheriff's Office gives an update on human remains found in April.

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Monday, January 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Missouri House of Representatives recite the Pledge of Allegiance as they...
Missouri Democrats say House dress code debate a distraction
FORECAST: Workweek temps peak Monday before chance of wintry mix later on
A fire off Denver Avenue force five people and two pets to evacuate Monday morning.
5 people, two pets evacuated in Monday morning fire off Denver Avenue
House fire in Kansas City Monday morning off Denver Avenue