Public asked for help in obtaining info on girl’s remains found in Ray County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman whose remains were found in rural Ray County in April of last year has been identified.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said skeletal remains were discovered by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area on April 27, 2022.

Sheriff Scott Childers said based on their initial findings, law enforcement believes 27-year-old Colette Noelle Greene died as a result of a homicide. The woman also went by Nicole Joann Kasch.

Childers said he believed Greene had been killed anywhere from 6-18 months before her remains were found.

The sheriff’s office asked the public if anyone had information to submit tips by calling (816) 470-0156.

