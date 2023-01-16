Pet of the Day: Dino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Dino! Dino is a 2 ½-year-old Pit Bull/Boxer mix.

Dino is all wiggles! This 2-year-old boy LOVES affection and especially ear scratches. He is a treat-motivated boy who is eager to please and ready to steal your heart!

Dino is AMAZING on a leash and will gladly trot right beside you! Dino likes to take things a bit slow at first, but he warms up super quickly with affection and baby talk.

The workers at the dog bakery won over Dino’s love and affection within minutes! He is also an expert car rider, he just lays down and naps the entire time.

Dino has been at the shelter since Nov. 28 and is not doing well to put it lightly. But, despite being at the shelter for such a long time, he has no home restrictions!

Dino can live with dogs and kids, he just asks to meet them before going home. If you are interested in meeting Dino, visit him at the KC Campus for Animal Care today! We guarantee he will melt your heart.

