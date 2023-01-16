Aging & Style
Overland Park police look for suspect after patrol vehicle is rammed

By David Pinter and Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities are looking for a suspect in Overland Park after a man driving a stolen Jeep rammed one of their patrol vehicles.

According to the police, this all happened shortly before 2:30 p.m.

At that time, Overland Park police received a call about a stolen vehicle at an apartment building in the area of 138th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

When officers arrived, they saw a black Jeep. However, the man driving it rammed a patrol vehicle. No officers were injured.

The driver then kept going and went to another apartment building in the area of 140th Street and Metcalf.

Upon arriving, the suspect got out and ran away.

As of 4:15 p.m., police were still looking for the suspect.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers and police officers from Leawood, Lenexa and Olathe are there assisting.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are sending a crew to the scene to take a closer look.

