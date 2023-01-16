One dead in Monday morning KCK house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One died following an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas.

Neighbors told KCTV5 a home in the area of 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue caught fire just after midnight.

The homeowner said a man had been staying downstairs in the residence after she offered to keep him out of the cold and not sleeping in a laundromat.

She said the man who died was about 30 years old.

The American Red Cross was on scene to help Monday about 12 p.m.

Information from the Kansas City Kansas Fire Department was not yet made available.

