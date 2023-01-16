Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

One dead in Monday morning KCK house fire

Neighbors told KCTV5 a home in the area of 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue caught fire just...
Neighbors told KCTV5 a home in the area of 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue caught fire just after midnight.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One died following an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas.

Neighbors told KCTV5 a home in the area of 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue caught fire just after midnight.

The homeowner said a man had been staying downstairs in the residence after she offered to keep him out of the cold and not sleeping in a laundromat.

She said the man who died was about 30 years old.

The American Red Cross was on scene to help Monday about 12 p.m.

Information from the Kansas City Kansas Fire Department was not yet made available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A crash at the Grandview Triangle shut down an exit ramp to NB I-435 Monday afternoon.
I-470 WB ramp to 71 Highway closed at Grandview Triangle for dump truck rollover
Sheriff Scott Childers said based on their initial findings, law enforcement believes...
Public asked for help in obtaining info on girl’s remains found in Ray County
FILE
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
FILE - Members of the Missouri House of Representatives recite the Pledge of Allegiance as they...
Missouri Democrats say House dress code debate a distraction