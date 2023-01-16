Aging & Style
Mississippi River monument installed in downtown Cape Girardeau

An idea to visually identify the location of the Mississippi River can now be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An idea to visually identify the location of the Mississippi River can now be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The Mississippi River Memorial has been installed at the corner of Broadway and Main Streets.

Old Town Cape and downtown merchants came up with the idea for the monument in April of 2022.

The Mississippi River Memorial has been installed at the corner of Broadway and Main Streets.
The Mississippi River Memorial has been installed at the corner of Broadway and Main Streets.(Source: KFVS/Roger Seay)

They also came up the funding to have it made and installed, which was budgeted at $75,000.

Developers say the plan is to have the structure lit up at night, with the ability to change the colors on the lettering to reflect the seasons and special events.

