Local family wants life-size nutcracker statues back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local family had their life-size nutcracker statues stolen this week.

The statues stand about six feet tall and weigh approximately 50-60 pounds. Joe Andrade, their owner, was surprised they were stolen.

“Never thought they could be stolen,” said Andrade. “We just thought they were too big. Too big for somebody to carry off, but somebody had a plan.”

If you have any information on the stolen nutcrackers, contact KCMO police.

The Andrade family is offering a reward if the nutcrackers are found.

