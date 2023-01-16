KCPD looking for missing woman last seen Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing woman who has not been seen since Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Deshauna Roberts, 50, was last seen leaving the University Health hospital around 6 p.m. that day. The hospital, which was formerly known as Truman Medical Center, is located at 2301 Holmes Road.

The police said Roberts lives with medical conditions, for which she has to take medication regularly.

Her family is concerned for her health and wellbeing.

If you know where she is or where she might be, you are asked to call 911 or the police department at 816-234-5220.

