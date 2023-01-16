KC-area medical leader to take the helm at LMH Health

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Chief Medical Officer from the Kansas City area will now take the helm of Lawrence’s hospital system.

LMH Health announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that Dr. Kirk Sloan has been named as the organization’s new Chief Medical Officer. He will assume the role on March 6.

LMH noted that Sloan will depart St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City as Chief Medical Officer and lead hospitalist. The plan is for him to work half-time as CMO and the other half will be spent in a clinical capacity with the hospitalist program. As he onboards over the first six months, it said he will work with Hal Taylor, MD, and Rebecca Smith, DO, to see how to best integrate with the hospitalist team.

“Throughout the recruitment and interview process, it was clear that Dr. Sloan has the right focus, experience and enthusiasm for this role,” said Russ Johnson, LMH Health CEO and president. “He is an outstanding physician leader and the right fit for LMH Health. We had nine physicians involved with our CMO selection and all supported his candidacy for this role. That’s a good sign for the importance of this role working with our medical staff effectively.”

Dr. Sloan said he looks forward to joining the team and working with medical staff to continue to provide patient-first care.

“I am excited to work with Mr. Johnson, the senior leadership team and physicians at LMH Health. I look forward to joining the medical staff as a hospitalist and providing clinical and operational support to the team,” he said. “LMH Health has an excellent reputation for quality and patient-centered care, and it is my goal to continue this push for exceptional clinical care.”

A U.S. Army veteran, LMH indicated that Sloan graduated from Wichita State University with an undergraduate degree in psychology and earned a medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He completed an internal medicine residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and is a member of the American Medical Association and the American College of Physicians.

“On behalf of the LMH Health medical staff, we eagerly welcome Dr. Sloan to join our ranks as a fellow clinician and Chief Medical Officer,” said Jon Heeb, MD, LMH Health Chief of Staff. “His reputation as an excellent provider and leader was well supported by our interactions with him during the interview process. We look forward to working with him.”

For more information about LMH Health, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.