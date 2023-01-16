Kansas Rep. makes commitment to Big First District as 118th Congress begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A U.S. Representative from Kansas has made a commitment to his district - the Big First - as the 118th Congress begins.

U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he has released his Commitment to the Big First District on the U.S. House of Representatives floor. The commitment outlines policies to get the nation back on track.

“Over the last two years, I did a lot of listening,” said Representative Mann. “I held listening sessions each month. I received tens of thousands of calls, emails, and letters from Kansans. I hosted leaders and other Members of Congress in the district to listen with me. I hosted town halls 126 times over the last two years, and I’m gearing up to start my 2023 town hall tour again next week. As I travel across the district, I hear concerns about inflation, the border crisis, big government, sweeping executive orders, out-of-control government spending, sky-high taxes, and the infringement of basic rights like the Second Amendment and the right to life.”

In response to what he heard, Rep. Mann said he has developed a commitment - a roadmap - for the 118th Congress. He said the plan advocates for agriculture and advances conservative values.

Mann noted that highlights of his plan include:

A commitment to end spending addiction, balance the budget, grow the economy, curb inflation and lower taxes for individuals and small businesses.

A commitment to cut red tape and regulations for agricultural producers, and business owners, to block policies that would lock up 30% of private lands by 2030, end the war on fossil fuels and empower domestic producers to restore American energy independence.

A commitment to defend America’s national security and food security.

A commitment to end the humanitarian crisis at the southern border, stop undocumented immigration and support the troops and law enforcement.

A commitment to protect the lives of unborn children and their mothers.

A commitment to improve access to rural health care and lower the cost of care and prescription drug prices.

A commitment to support the Second Amendment as a load-bearing wall to the U.S. Constitution.

A commitment to hold the federal government accountable, conduct oversight and rein in abuses of power.

Mann said his commitment to his district complements the House Republicans’ Commitment to America.

To read Mann’s full commitment, click HERE.

