I-470 WB ramp to 71 Highway closed at Grandview Triangle for dump truck rollover

A crash at the Grandview Triangle shut down an exit ramp to NB I-435 Monday afternoon.
A crash at the Grandview Triangle shut down an exit ramp to NB I-435 Monday afternoon.(Scout Camera)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some Kansas City drivers may need to find an alternate route due to a crash on I-470 Monday afternoon.

A dump truck rolled over just before 12:45 p.m. on the westbound ramp to U.S. Highway 71/I-435 northbound ramp at the 3-Trails Crossing Memorial Highway, formerly known as the Grandview Triangle.

The Missouri Department of Transportation estimated ramp to be shut down until 2 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

