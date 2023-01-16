I-470 WB ramp to 71 Highway closed at Grandview Triangle for dump truck rollover

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some Kansas City drivers may need to find an alternate route due to a crash on I-470 Monday afternoon.

A dump truck rolled over just before 12:45 p.m. on the westbound ramp to U.S. Highway 71/I-435 northbound ramp at the 3-Trails Crossing Memorial Highway, formerly known as the Grandview Triangle.

The Missouri Department of Transportation estimated ramp to be shut down until 2 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

