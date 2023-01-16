FORECAST: Workweek temps peak Monday before chance of wintry mix later on

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As one area of low pressure this morning exits to the east, another one builds around the Rocky Mountain West.

After feeding off warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, this new area of low pressure will strengthen and grow significantly across the central plains through Tuesday. By Wednesday, we are expecting widespread showers and a wintry mix, mainly north of the city metro.

The models become more interesting overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Half the models indicate a slight chance for light snow showers while the others indicate a widespread snow shower threat that could result in a significant accumulation.

Because of this, our snowfall forecast data is not looking confident in a particular amount — be ready for both frozen and non-frozen precipitation.

Our warmth ends today. High temperatures are expected within the upper 50s; by Tuesday, high temperatures begin to drop to the upper 40s.

Once we interact with the next low-pressure system by Wednesday, temperatures will fall back to the upper 30s and lower 40s and remain through the weekend into next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.