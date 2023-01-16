FORECAST: More scattered light rain moves in overnight mainly north and east of metro

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Clouds stick around this evening while a few sprinkles or spotty showers pass through tonight. Showers will continue to develop mainly north and east of the metro, but it should not cause any issues on the roads.

Any rain that moves in overnight will be long gone shortly after sunrise.

Temperatures will get stuck in the 50s overnight with a brief cooldown into the low 50s by late morning. However, we could see temperatures recover a bit by the afternoon just before a cold front swings through. After the front passes temperatures was plunge near freezing by Tuesday morning.

Active weather looks to return for Wednesday with an even bigger storm system headed our way. This one will bring a better opportunity for measurable rain with also the chance of a wintry mix or snow showers developing on the backside of this system.

If we get any snow in the metro it will not be measurable. Roads will be primarily wet Wednesday through Thursday before we dry out late in the week and stay cooler by the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.