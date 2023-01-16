FORECAST: Cooler air moves in Tuesday

Temperatures on Monday were mostly in the 50s across the board. A cold front began to slide through later in the day, switching our winds out of the west. We will stay rather mild overnight, only dropping to the 30s. However, cooler air begins to work in for Tuesday. We are expecting rather quiet conditions Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s. Our weather pattern becomes a bit more active Wednesday into Thursday, with our next approaching storm system.

By daybreak Wednesday, we should have a band of rain moving in from the southwest. We will stay just warm enough to get mostly rain on Wednesday. It looks like spotty showers will even be possible into Wednesday evening. As the storm system pulls some cooler air in overnight into Thursday morning, the backside of the storm could bring a bit of a rain/snow mix. R

Right now, local accumulations look to only be minor. Any higher totals will be near the Nebraska and Iowa state lines. If the storm system shifts any farther to the south, there could be more snow for the metro. We will monitor trends.

The storm will moves out early Thursday and leave us chilly for the end of the week. Even though we are looking much cooler, temperatures will actually hang out close to average for this time of year.

Numerous other quick and small disturbances will roll through, even into the weekend. Precipitation chances are low for now.

