Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

D.C. lawyer suspended from Kansas practice following trustee misconduct

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawyer in Washington D.C., Maryland and Kansas has been suspended from the practice of law in all three locations following a case that stems from trustee misconduct.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in Case No. 125,622: In the Matter of Isaac Henry Marks Sr., Marks had been admitted to practice law in the Sunflower State since October 1987. He is also a licensed attorney in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Court records indicate that the case stems from disciplinary action against Marks for conduct while working as a trustee in D.C. in 2018. The D.C. Court of Appeals suspended his license to practice for a year on June 24, 2021.

According to the Court, Marks failed to notify the Maryland bar of the District of Columbia discipline. This led to the indefinite suspension of his Maryland license on Nov. 15, 2021, for a minimum of at least one year.

In the Kansas discipline proceeding, the Court said Marks and the Disciplinary Administrator’s Office entered into a summary submission agreement in which he admitted he violated various rules of the D.C. Rules of Professional Conduct. It said this corresponds with the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct - including Supreme Court Rule 221(b) - discipline imposed in another jurisdiction.

As the findings and conclusions in the parties’ summary submission were given to the court, it said it ordered a one-year suspension for Marks to run concurrently with his Maryland suspension. He is also ordered to show his Maryland and D.C. law licenses have both been reinstated as a condition of reinstatement in Kansas.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deshauna Roberts.
KCPD looking for missing woman last seen Wednesday
Responsible Kansas Budget 2024
Kansas organization wants to cap State Funds Budget at $18.2 billion
A crash at the Grandview Triangle shut down an exit ramp to NB I-435 Monday afternoon.
I-470 WB ramp to 71 Highway closed at Grandview Triangle for dump truck rollover
FILE
Trout introduced to Emporia’s King Lake for the first time
Craig Rhoden. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged with possession of child porn; claimed to have taken pictures of kids at a Walmart