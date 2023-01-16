Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Chiefs to host Jacksonville at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday in Divisional Round

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to Arrowhead Stadium in their pursuit of a fifth straight appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

Jacksonville overcame a 27-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening round of the playoffs.

It’s a rematch of a regular season game, which was also played at Arrowhead Stadium.

The time of the game is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The game will air on NBC.

Kansas City defeated Jacksonville 27-17.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The KC Zoo hosted a gender reveal for a baby rhino on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
KC Zoo holds gender reveal for endangered baby rhino
Mr. Dee's Donut Shop in Shawnee goes through hundreds of eggs every week, but now they're...
Egg prices, 60 percent higher since last year, impacting local businesses
Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block...
Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City
A pair of local families met in Raytown to hand out flyers for two unsolved murders Saturday...
Local families join forces to hand out flyers for unsolved murders