Chiefs to host Jacksonville at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday in Divisional Round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to Arrowhead Stadium in their pursuit of a fifth straight appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

Jacksonville overcame a 27-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening round of the playoffs.

It’s a rematch of a regular season game, which was also played at Arrowhead Stadium.

The time of the game is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The game will air on NBC.

Kansas City defeated Jacksonville 27-17.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.