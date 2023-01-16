Chiefs to host Jacksonville at Arrowhead Stadium in Divisional Round
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to Arrowhead Stadium in their pursuit of a fifth straight appearance in the AFC Championship Game.
Jacksonville overcame a 27-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening round of the playoffs.
It’s a rematch of a regular season game, which was also played at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City defeated Jacksonville 27-17.
