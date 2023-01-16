Aging & Style
5 people, two pets evacuated in Monday morning fire off Denver Avenue

A fire off Denver Avenue force five people and two pets to evacuate Monday morning.
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five people and a couple of pets had to be evacuated Monday morning after a house fire in east Kansas City.

First responders arrived at a residence off Denver Avenue near Interstate 70 about 3:30 a.m. and found a house engulfed in flames.

The response took less than an hour, but the home was destroyed.

Officials told KCTV5 five people and two dogs were able to safely leave the house. No information was made available about how the fire started.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

