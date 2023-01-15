Local families join forces to hand out flyers for unsolved murders

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) -- A pair of local families met in Raytown to hand out flyers for two unsolved murders Saturday afternoon.

Jackie Mitts’ daughter, Alexuas Acord, passed away in April 2020. Rhonda Herring’s son, Brandon Herring, passed away in 2017. Both mothers still grieve for their loss, but they say taking action helps ease their pain.

“It helps me heal,” said Herring. “No, I don’t get over it. It doesn’t go away overnight, but it helps me heal minute by minute.”

“The last time we did it, we did generate some tips so hopefully we can generate some more,” Mitts said.

It has been years since both families lost their loved ones, but their thirst for justice remains. Both families implore the public to share any information they may have that can help law enforcement solve the crimes.

“Open up. Talk. You know, you don’t even have to give your name,” said Herring.

“We just need you guys to come forward if you know something about a murder or a homicide,” said Mitts. “Come forward. Come forward.”

If you have any information about these cases, you can contact the Greater KC Crime Stoppers at 816-474-TIPS.

