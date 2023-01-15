Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court.

The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers.

The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the fire, which was upgraded to a two-alarm call at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

