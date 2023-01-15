Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City

Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block...
Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court.(KCTV5 Viewer Photo)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court.

The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers.

The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the fire, which was upgraded to a two-alarm call at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
No. 2 Kansas takes down No. 14 Iowa State
FILE - The El Dorado Correctional Facility. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate dies unexpectedly
Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.
Update: Kansas City police found missing 11-year-old girl
One juvenile hurt in rollover crash in Grundy County