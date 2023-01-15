KC Zoo holds gender reveal for endangered baby rhino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo revealed the gender of its newest baby rhino on Sunday morning.

The father Ruka helped knock open a gender reveal ball that unfurled some pink confetti.

IT'S A GIRL!!! IT'S A GIRL! We were seeing pink this morning as rhino dad Ruka helped us with the gender reveal of his calf. The event had a wonderful turnout from the public, and the rhino care specialists created the perfect setting for the big news. We are currently giving mom and baby plenty of time to bond behind the scenes at the barn, but we will be sharing more updates on this exciting new arrival soon! The eastern black rhinoceros is a critically endangered species with only about 740 of this rhino type in the wild. The arrival of Zuri's calf, which was born on December 31, is thrilling news here at the Zoo and globally!

In a Facebook post, the Zoo said the mother and calf are bonding after the birth on Dec. 31.

The eastern black rhinoceros is a critically endangered species, making the birth of the new calf all the more important. The Zoo said only about 740 of these rhinoceros’ are living in the wild.

