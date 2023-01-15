FORECAST: Slight chance of spotty showers late in the evening, best chance remains overnight into early Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Warmer than normal temperatures continue through the rest of the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s Sunday.

Clouds will stick around as a storm system deepens to our west. This system will bring a chance of rain to the area Sunday evening into the overnight hours. Scattered light rain is possible with very little accumulation expected.

There will be just enough energy in the atmosphere to produce an isolated thunderstorm or two, but no severe weather is anticipated. Shortly after 7:00 am or 8:00 am rain should come to an end with most of Monday dry.

It will still be warm Monday with highs likely in the upper 50s close to 60 degrees during the early part of the day before the cooler air comes diving in from the north. Temperatures will bottom out near freezing Tuesday morning with highs in the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon. Another storm system will arrive mid to late week.

This one has the potential of bringing additional rain and the chance for some snow. Right now the track of this system will determine what those impacts look like for us, but for now expect some rain and a wintry mix heading into Wednesday and Thursday.

After that the upcoming weekend looks to stay dry, with only a slim chance of rain.

