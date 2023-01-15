FORECAST: Few showers possible Sunday evening

Our gradual warming trend brought slightly warmer air to the region on Saturday, and this accelerates even more for Sunday. If you have stepped outside this morning, you have likely noticed it is pretty windy already. The stronger wind out of the south is actually going to help us warm even more this afternoon as highs make a run into the mid to upper 50s. A few spots to the south could push 60 degrees. In turn, winds could gust in excess of 35 mph at times. We are looking at a partly cloudy sky turning mostly cloudy later in the day as our next storm system begins to gather to our west.

Most of Sunday stays dry, but we will watch out for a few light showers mid to late evening. This is just about a 20% confidence. As the system gets a bit closer, the chance for showers increases a bit overnight into the early morning on Monday. Most of the activity should be far to the north and east by 7 AM. This is not going to amount to much. We stay warm Monday for most of the day, before a cold front swings through into the evening. This switches our winds strong out of the west and drops our temperatures into Tuesday. Another larger storm system will push into the region by Wednesday. This gives us a better shot for measurable rainfall. We should stay just warm enough for mostly rain, however, into early Thursday morning as cooler air works in we could see a quick transition to a rain/snow mix. Right now no major snow accumulations are likely, but a slight shift south could change that so we will keep an eye on it. Cooler air works in for the second half of this week into next weekend, but still not too bad for mid-January standards.

