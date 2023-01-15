CVPA students returning to school after deadly October shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Students and staff will be returning to their classrooms for the first time since a South City school shooting where two people were shot to death, and several others were injured in October.

This will be the first time students return to in-person learning at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School after the shooting that happened on Oct. 24.

During the shooting, 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell and teacher Jean Kuzcka were killed.

There will be counselors and other mental health support available on-site for those returning to classes. The school will still offer virtual learning for students who are not ready to return in person.

Students were originally scheduled to come back on Jan. 9, but their return was postponed due to construction.

During the break, the school hired five local artists to paint tributes and murals for the students on lockers.

