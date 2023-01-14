Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Christiana Allen was last seen in the area of 109th Street and Hillcrest Road.

She’s 5′7″, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black jacket, pink pants and black and white shoes.

If you see her, please contact the Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150.

