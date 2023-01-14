One juvenile hurt in rollover crash in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 15-year-old boy was injured in a rollover crash in Grundy County Friday afternoon.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that a single-vehicle crash on NE 20th Street a mile north of Trenton occurred at 3:35 p.m.

Reports said the crash occurred as the 16-year-old driver of a 2005 Ford Explorer was headed eastbound on NE 20th Street when the vehicle began to skid and the driver overcorrected. The Ford went off the south side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

The car came to rest on its driver side facing west. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office assisted MSHP Troopers.

The 15-year-old who was injured suffered minor injuries and was wearing a safety device, the crash reports said.

