Lenexa police asking for tips following deadly shooting and crash near I-435 and K-10

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Lenexa police are investigating a deadly shooting that was discovered after the victim crashed into a light pole.

On Friday, Lenexa police identified the person who was killed as 59-year-old Michael Bohnsack, of Leavenworth, KS.

The investigation began around 5:45AM Thursday when a passerby saw a white Jeep Grand Cherokee had crashed into a light pole and ditch near I-435 and the K-10 interchange.

“The Kansas Highway Patrol responded a few minutes later to take over that investigation as a fatality crash, which is a fairly routine procedure,” Lenexa Police Department Public Information Officer Danny Chavez said. “A short while later we got a call from the medical examiner’s office that the driver had sustained a bullet wound. That’s when we took over that investigation as a shooting.”

Bohnsack’s death was ruled a homicide. Investigators are hopeful anyone who was traveling along I-435 from the Leavenworth area to the location where the victim’s vehicle crashed will contact police if they saw anything suspicious.

“We are exploring road rage as one possible scenario. We are not eliminating anything at this point to include a stray bullet,” Chavez said. “We’ve had numerous detectives assigned to the case, conducting follow up and working with the Johnson County Crime Lab on any potential leads as to what led up to this incident.”

Anyone who may have information about this incident, including any possible road rage behaviors observed between a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and another vehicle on southbound

I-435 highway around 5:45 AM Thursday, is asked to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8040 or you can anonymously call the Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

