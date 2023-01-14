El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate dies unexpectedly

EL DORADO, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Corrections and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility Friday night.

Erik Lawrence DeLeon, 42, died unexpectedly Friday night, the State of Kansas announced Saturday in a release.

DeLeon was serving a 188-month sentence for convictions in Ford County, Kansas, for aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.

All deaths of a resident while in the custody of the KDOC are investigated, per protocol.

The cause of death is pending results from an independent autopsy.

