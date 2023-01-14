Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate dies unexpectedly

FILE - The El Dorado Correctional Facility. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
FILE - The El Dorado Correctional Facility. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Corrections and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility Friday night.

Erik Lawrence DeLeon, 42, died unexpectedly Friday night, the State of Kansas announced Saturday in a release.

DeLeon was serving a 188-month sentence for convictions in Ford County, Kansas, for aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.

All deaths of a resident while in the custody of the KDOC are investigated, per protocol.

The cause of death is pending results from an independent autopsy.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.
Update: Kansas City police found missing 11-year-old girl
One juvenile hurt in rollover crash in Grundy County
Lenexa police are investigating a deadly shooting that was discovered after the victim crashed...
Lenexa police asking for tips following deadly shooting and crash near I-435 and K-10
Lenexa police are investigating a deadly shooting that was discovered after the victim crashed...
Lenexa police asking for tips following deadly shooting and crash near I-435 and K-10