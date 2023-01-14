Kansas City woman recounts being hit in the head by a rock while driving home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An outpouring of community support is helping Eva Kearney through a horrific attack.

In December, Eva Kearney was driving home from work along Manchester Ave. south of Gregory. She remembers something crashing through her windshield, striking her in the head and stunning her for several minutes.

She’d been hit by a chunk of asphalt the size of a softball, likely thrown at her as she passed by.

“I was fearful because I wasn’t sure if they were going to rob me,” Kearney said. “I think that’s where my survival, fight or flight instinct kicked in.”

Somehow Kearney made it to her home a few blocks away, bleeding and barely conscious. Her mother quickly called an ambulance. Kearney would spend the next nine days in a hospital with a fractured skull and a damaged left eye.

“Emotionally it’s really taken a toll,” she said. “just seeing my injuries on my face, not knowing if things are going to be permanent.”

Kearney had just left work for the day at the Grove Spa and Boutique in Brookside. As soon as the owner of the business, Tammy Sciara, found out what happened she launched a fundraising campaign to help support Kearney in her recovery.

Since then she has also helped to fund a reward for information leading to the arrest of Kearney’s attacker.

“I just feel like we have to do something,” Sciara said. “We’re taking care of Eva but we’re also taking care of our community to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Kearney is now back with her parents and her sister, Gabriele. They are looking after her and Kearney’s 17-month-old daughter.

Kearney is worried about what the future holds for her and for her health, but she’s been thankful for the support from the people in her life.

“The love and support Kansas City has shown for me has kept me strong,” she said. “My faith is strong that I’ll reach a full recovery.”

