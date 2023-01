KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13.

She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat and blue jeans. She did not get on her bus after school.

She’s 4′10″ and weighs 70 pounds.

