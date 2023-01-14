Independence School District sees massive rise in applications following implementation of 4-day week

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Independence School District saw a 450% increase applications this year.

The school district attributes the sharp increase to it’s decision to implement a four-day school week next fall.

“We consistently hear from people that we are now interviewing that the four-day work week is something that really appealed to them,” said ISD Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl. “We can’t think of a reason that has led to the increase in applications other than the four-day work week.”

Recruitment and retention of staff has become an issue for Missouri schools.

Dr. Herl says that problem played a big factor in the district’s decision to move to a four-day school week starting in 2023-24.

“You look at material that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has put out, it says 62% of teachers in Missouri leave by their fifth year,” Herl said. “It’s a huge problem. This is something we did with the four-day week, with that in mind, not only with teachers but all positions. The number of we have received is just incredible.”

