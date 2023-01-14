FORECAST: Stronger breeze from the south helps us warm up nicely

After a chilly past few days, temperatures warm up nicely this weekend! We are looking at a cool start to Saturday, but by the afternoon we make strides into the mid-to-upper-40s across the board. This is all thanks to a stronger south breeze that picks up from 10 to 20 mph. Expect intervals of clouds not just today but through tonight and Sunday as well.

Gusty winds out of the south will pick up even more on Sunday. Expect 30 mph + for some of the gusts. This in turn allows us to be even warmer by Sunday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-50s. You will notice some extra moisture in the air as well. This, with an approaching center of low pressure, will allow for rain chances to increase.

Most of Sunday looks dry, but by Sunday evening into the overnight we could have a few showers begin to work in. By Monday morning, most of the beneficial rain likely sets up just to our east. We stay warm Monday before dropping to a bit more of a cooler seasonable feel for the middle of the week. Regardless, no major cold snaps are on the horizon for now. We are watching another potential larger storm system for Wednesday of this next week, but still continue to gather details on that. The initial thought is to keep us warm enough for all rain with the snow staying just out of reach to our northwest. Next week’s weather pattern definitely looks a bit more active.

