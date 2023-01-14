Aging & Style
FORECAST: Scattered showers move in very late Sunday night into early Monday

By Alena Lee
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Mostly clear skies and chilly to round out the work week.

Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s overnight into early Saturday, but southerly winds will help warm us into the 40s by the afternoon.

We will be wedged between high pressure to our east and an area of low pressure west which will increase winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up near 35 at times.

This storm system will bring a chance for scattered showers or light rain Sunday night into early Monday.

But because the rain seems to shut off shortly after sunrise it should not bring a huge impact to our area. Another system arrives midweek and this one we’ll have to watch closely for a better chance of rain and possibly a wintry mix.

