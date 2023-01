KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Despite some mild temperatures earlier this week, most of us are still using our heaters.

Do you have a heat pump installed and, if so, are you using it properly?

KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink was on a quest to learn more in today’s Your House Your Home segment.

Your House Your Home is sponsored by The Blind Broker.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.