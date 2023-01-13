Pet of the Day: Grandpa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This is Grandpa.

He is a cancer survivor, a goofy goober, a total gem of a dog. He is the absolute favorite of every staff member and volunteer who has met him, no one else is as silly and loveable as this guy.

Grandpa has been with us for over 20 months now. He came to us in May of 2021, and before long he will be joining several of our other dogs on the “2-Year Waitlist.” Why on earth would such a great dog be waiting so long for a furever home? Especially at a rescue with over 350,000 followers - who see and interact with his posts every single day. How could not a single person out of 350,000 not want to love this amazing boy?

Grandpa has been with us for two Halloweens, two Christmases, two entire summers, and helped us ring in two New Years full of promises for a furever home. But still, Grandpa waits. He waits and he wiggles and he loves life to the absolute fullest, but he’s still just waiting for a home to come by.

Grandpa isn’t a huge fan of other dogs, he is mostly just indifferent to them and would rather focus all his attention on the humans around him. He absolutely LOVES kids, they make his entire world go around. If you are lucky enough to meet him, he whole body will explode in wiggles and bouncing - with only a break to flop over on his back for belly rubs. You see, Grandpa doesn’t act like a Grandpa at all. He’s a big baby who has so much life and love left in him.

He does have trouble going pee sometimes, so he needs an active family that can walk him several times a day as that helps him go potty. But he is perfectly potty trained, well-mannered, gentle, silly, and full of love.

I lie awake many nights and wonder what I’m doing wrong to cause Grandpa to not have found a home yet. What could we possibly do different to make his dreams finally come true? Where the heck is his furever family and why are they taking so long to find him?

Like I said, Grandpa is not like a grandpa at all...he has a young soul. But he’s already fought and defeated cancer, had a major amputation of his tail, and spent over 600 days in our care. Although lively, Grandpa is a senior dog nonetheless and it breaks my heart to think that he is spending so many of his golden years not with a furever family. Don’t get me wrong, we love him to death and he is absolutely living an amazing life with us - full of belly rubs, walks, snuggles, and love. But all our love in the world still can’t replace the love that a real home provides.

For adoption contact information, click here.

