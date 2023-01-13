Over 200 Kansas City eateries dish up deals, special menus for Restaurant Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Over 200 restaurants across the Kansas City metro are taking part in KC Restaurant Week, which kicks off Friday and extends through Jan. 22.

The big thing to me is that people have fun with it and enjoy,” Bill Teel, executive director of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association, said. “That’s basically what it’s all about. So get out with family, get out with friends, have a great meal, try some new place, make the ten days fun. And get out as much as you can. Try as many places as you can.”

Each restaurant creates a special, multi-course menu just for this week. Prices are set at four levels: $20, $40, $50 and $55.

You’re not just supporting the local restaurant scene. Ten-percent of proceeds are split between three local charities: the Visit KC Foundation, the Restaurant Association’s Educational Foundation and Cornerstones of Care.

The week has raised more than $3-million dollars for area non-profits over the last 13 years.

Twenty new restaurants are taking part in the event’s 14th year.

“It’s just amazing,” Teel said. “The first year, I think we had about 40 restaurants and it was kind of an off-the-cuff sort of idea. Chicago did a restaurant week so we thought, ‘We can do something like that,’ so we kind of threw it together. “Just to watch how it’s grown and watch how the whole city’s embraced the idea of restaurant week is just amazing.”

Teel recommends booking a reservation ahead of time, which you can do on the KC Restaurant Week app.

