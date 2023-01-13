Monster Jam coming to T-Mobile Center this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Get ready to hear the engines rev in the T-Mobile Center this weekend.

A heavily anticipated action-packed motorsports experience is in store starting Friday with Monster Jam.

Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Kansas City fans will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the event championship.

The 12,000-pound monster jam trucks push all limits in freestyle, skills, donuts, and racing competitions. Productions average two hours, including a 15–20-minute halftime. Each monster jam event will always include racing, two-wheel skills, and freestyle.

Concessions staff will sell Monster Jam-branded novelty ear protection and disposable ear plugs while supplies last at each event. Event-goers can also choose to bring their own from home.

All fans age 2 and older are required to have a ticket.

Saturday:

10:30 a.m. Pit party

Noon doors open

12:15 p.m. trackside

1 p.m. start time

6 p.m. doors open

6:15 p.m. trackside

7 p.m. start time

Sunday

10:30 a.m. Pit party

Noon doors open

12:15 p.m. trackside

1 p.m. start time

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.