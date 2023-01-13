Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Monster Jam coming to T-Mobile Center this weekend

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Get ready to hear the engines rev in the T-Mobile Center this weekend.

A heavily anticipated action-packed motorsports experience is in store starting Friday with Monster Jam.

Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Kansas City fans will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the event championship.

The 12,000-pound monster jam trucks push all limits in freestyle, skills, donuts, and racing competitions. Productions average two hours, including a 15–20-minute halftime. Each monster jam event will always include racing, two-wheel skills, and freestyle.

Concessions staff will sell Monster Jam-branded novelty ear protection and disposable ear plugs while supplies last at each event. Event-goers can also choose to bring their own from home.

All fans age 2 and older are required to have a ticket.

Saturday:

  • 10:30 a.m. Pit party
  • Noon doors open
  • 12:15 p.m. trackside
  • 1 p.m. start time
  • 6 p.m. doors open
  • 6:15 p.m. trackside
  • 7 p.m. start time

Sunday

  • 10:30 a.m. Pit party
  • Noon doors open
  • 12:15 p.m. trackside
  • 1 p.m. start time

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monster Jam comes to Kansas City
Monster Jam comes to Kansas City this weekend
FILE — The Independence School District became the largest in the state to move to a 4-day...
Teacher applications skyrocket 456 percent due to 4-day school week vote: superintendent
A local entrepreneur has purchased a piece of Hollywood nostalgia in the form of an iconic...
Meet the Overland Park man who bought the Oregon home featured in ‘The Goonies’ for $1.7M
Mega Millions is now over $1 billion. Reporter Joe Hennessy breaks down the odds and what the...
$1.35 billion up for grabs in Friday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing