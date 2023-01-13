Meet the Overland Park man who bought the Oregon home featured in ‘The Goonies’ for $1.7M

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- “Hey, you guys!” A local entrepreneur has purchased a piece of Hollywood nostalgia in the form of an iconic movie home.

Behman Zakari, who owns several businesses in Overland Park, bought the home featured in the 1985 movie “The Goonies” for $1.7 million.

Zakari described himself as a longtime fan of the movie, in which a group of kids hunt for pirate treasure in caves beneath the city of Astoria, Oregon. As a child, he related to the movie’s endearing message about friendship and never giving up hope.

“When you’re in love with a movie, it gets embedded in your DNA,” Zakari said.

Zakari had fond memories of watching the movie with his childhood friend, who now lives on the West Coast. On a visit a few years ago, Zakari made a stop at the Astoria home where several scenes in the movie took place. It was the home of the main character, Mikey. Zakari had wanted to buy it ever since.

Zakari’s friend happened to purchase the house next door to the iconic home. When the Goonies house went on the market, Zakari leapt at the chance to buy it.

“Like Mikey said in the movie, ‘This is our time,’” he said.

Zakari plans to visit the home occasionally as a getaway. But, he said that his first priority would be to preserve the house and ensure that it remains a place where fans of the movie can visit and enjoy its nostalgia.

“Somebody has to be the steward of this landmark,” he said. “We kind of want to turn this into what it looked like on the original set.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.