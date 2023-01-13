Mahomes near-unanimous selection, three other Chiefs named First Team All-Pro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The awards keep coming in for the Kansas City Chiefs. On Friday, four players -- including quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- were named First Team All-Pros by the Associated Press.

Tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend joined Mahomes on the First Team. Center Creed Humphrey and left guard Joe Thuney’s efforts to protect Mahomes helped them be honored as Second Team All-Pros.

Mahomes record-breaking season in which he passed for more than 5,000 yards for the second time in his career earned him nearly every first-place vote by the writers and a spot as an All-Pro for the second time in his career. The Chiefs’ fifth-year starter received 49 of 50 votes for the First Team at quarterback. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts received the vote that kept Mahomes from being a unanimous selection.

At tight end, Travis Kelce was a unanimous selection following a season in which he broke his personal single-season record for touchdowns with 12. Kelce had 1,338 receiving yards, his seventh consecutive season with more than 1,000 yards receiving, a mark that is best at his position. The 2022 season is his fourth year as an All-Pro.

Chris Jones was named an All-Pro for the first time in his career following a 15.5 sack season. Jones also received 49 of 50 first-team votes as a defensive tackle.

Kansas City earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs with a 14-3 regular season record. They will begin their playoff run next weekend with a game against the highest seeded remaining AFC team.

