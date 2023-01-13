Loved ones hold vigil for 2 victims hit by carjacking suspect who led police on chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friends of two innocent bystanders who were hit and killed by a carjacking suspect running from police held a vigil for them on Thursday night.

Prosecutors said Charles T. Matthews Jr. led police on a chase that reached 100 mph and traveled from Kansas City, Kansas, to Kansas City, Missouri.

Gabriela Trejo-Garcia and Juan Avila were driving near Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. According to court records, Matthews Jr. ran a red light at 77 mph and struck their car. Trejo-Garcia and Avila did not survive their injuries.

“She had a really big heart,” friend Lizeth Orozco said. “It was always about somebody else and not her. She always looked after everybody. They left us without our friend.”

Police said Matthews was driving an SUV he stole by pointing a knife at a 13-year-old who had started the vehicle for his uncle off 18th Street in KCK.

Throughout the night Thursday, grieving loved ones came to pay their respects to Avila and Trejo-Garcia.

“She has three kids,” Orozco said. “You can just imagine. The youngest is 10. It’s really hard, especially because part of her family is in Mexico.”

Prosecutors charged Matthews with two counts of second-degree murder for causing the death of two people while committing the crime of resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest by fleeing. His bond was set at $150,000.

“I want justice for her family, her kids and for us,” Orozco said. “I don’t think we will ever get justice because she’s never coming back. I just want somebody to pay for what they did to my friend and her boyfriend.”

Previous coverage:

Man charged after 2 people die following crash, KCKPD pursuit

Second person dies after pursuit involving KCKPD ends in crash

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.