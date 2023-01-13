Local mom delivers triplets ahead of schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local mom is thinking she better try her luck at the Mega Millions drawing after she just gave birth to identical triplets this week!

The odds of that are one in 200 million. E’mani, Leilani and Khelani were born on Wednesday at just 30 weeks old.

When Adrienne Blanford went in for an ultrasound on Tuesday at University Health, she was told her girls would make an early entrance into the world.

She had a healthy, safe delivery and only one baby is still on oxygen.

They’re all feeding and doing well. Mom says she can’t wait to bring them home and introduce them to the rest of the family!

“These are babies five, six and seven so we’re going to have a pretty full house but we’re ready,” Blanford said. “It went from overwhelming to really exciting and I’m just overjoyed with it.”

The babies might even get released earlier than their expected due date, which was supposed to be March 15.

