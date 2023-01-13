Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Local mom delivers triplets ahead of schedule

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local mom is thinking she better try her luck at the Mega Millions drawing after she just gave birth to identical triplets this week!

The odds of that are one in 200 million. E’mani, Leilani and Khelani were born on Wednesday at just 30 weeks old.

When Adrienne Blanford went in for an ultrasound on Tuesday at University Health, she was told her girls would make an early entrance into the world.

She had a healthy, safe delivery and only one baby is still on oxygen.

They’re all feeding and doing well. Mom says she can’t wait to bring them home and introduce them to the rest of the family!

“These are babies five, six and seven so we’re going to have a pretty full house but we’re ready,” Blanford said. “It went from overwhelming to really exciting and I’m just overjoyed with it.”

The babies might even get released earlier than their expected due date, which was supposed to be March 15.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local mom gives birth to triplets
Local mom gives birth to triplets
24-year-old David A. Strohm was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting...
Clay County man charged with child endangerment after fleeing traffic stop
A 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato,...
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
Monster Jam trucks like Grave Digger come to Kansas City this weekend to perform at the...
Monster Jam coming to T-Mobile Center this weekend