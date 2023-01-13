Kearney School District puts plans to build fifth elementary school on pause

KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Plans to build a fifth elementary school in Kearney, Missouri, were put on hold this week.

The plan to build the new school was originally approved in April of 2022. Rising costs, inflation and other factors forced the KSD to put the plans on pause, however.

“Market conditions have changed vastly from when the project was approved and now,” said KSD Superintendent Dr. Emily Miller. “We’ve got rapid inflation and a looming recession. One of the things we want to do is be mindful of how we spend our district resources. We want to be accountable to our taxpayers.”

The KSD will provide the community a chance to share their questions, comments, and concerns.

The KSD will determine the best way for community members to submit those comments at next week’s school board meeting.

