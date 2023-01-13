Kansas Highway Patrol releases name of fire captain injured in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The firefighter that was hospitalized in a crash Thursday morning, January 12, has been identified.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Ty C. Forshee, 45, of Auburn, was the name of the firefighter that was hurt in a crash Thursday morning.

The crash log indicates that emergency crews were responding to a vehicle rollover at the westbound I-470 and Huntoon St. exit when another vehicle slid off I-470 and hit Forshee. The log lists the driver of the vehicle that hit the firefighter as Robert C. Cooper, 57, of Topeka, who was the driver of a 1999 Honda CR-V.

A spokesperson with the City of Topeka said that Forshee is a fire captain with the Topeka Fire Department and is doing well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.