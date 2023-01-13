Former Mizzou guard Smith signs two-way deal with Nets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Missouri guard Dru Smith signed a two-way deal with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, according to a report from Shams Charania.

Smith, who was a part of the Missouri program for three seasons from 2018 until 2021, is averaging 18 points, 6.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds in the NBA’s G-League. He’s been playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce and appeared in five games for the Miami Heat during this season.

The Brooklyn Nets are coached by former Kansas guard Jacque Vaughn, who has led the organization to a 25-9 record since taking over the role after Steve Nash was fired in November.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.