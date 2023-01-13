FORECAST: Warmer conditions return over the weekend

After a brief wintry mix Thursday morning, clouds will linger for the rest of the night. We should see clouds clear overnight into early Friday, but temperatures should only fall into the lower to middle 20s by daybreak. By the afternoon, look for plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 30s. Warmer and breezier conditions return over the weekend as winds shift from the south. Highs on Saturday will climb into the 40s. Sunday will be even warmer, with highs in the 50s.

Our next storm system moves in late Sunday into Monday, but scattered showers will only impact the first half of the day. Then, we dry out before another system comes in midweek. This one will likely bring scattered showers Wednesday with a brief changeover to snow early Thursday. We will watch how the models trend over the coming days, but so far snowfall accumulation does not look significant at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.