FORECAST: 30s Friday, but warmer temps return for the weekend

High pressure continues to center over the Central Plains on Friday, which will allow for-mainly sunny skies and much lighter winds moving through the afternoon. Unfortunately, cold air is still present across the area, which means a minor wind. Chill value is expected throughout the day. High temperatures throughout the Missouri River Valley will range between the lower 30s and the upper 30s, with windchill values mainly in the 20s. High pressure will continue to shift to the east throughout the day, and by Saturday we will begin a southerly flow. This will aid in increasing temperatures to near 50 degrees on Saturday with mainly-sunny conditions.

By Sunday, a new area of low pressure develops from the south and west, and will lift nearer the Missouri River Valley. So far, wet weather is not expected during the day Sunday, but partly-cloudy skies and mostly-cloudy conditions will develop, along with temperatures increasing to the middle and upper 50s. We anticipate overnight into Sunday morning widespread shower activity with the interaction from this low-pressure system.

The warm air will continue to remain through Martin Luther King Day on Monday, as the clouds begin to dissipate and rain chances diminish into the afternoon. Highs on Monday will range between the upper 50s and lower 60s. This does not last long, however. Temperatures begin to drop quickly through next week, back into the upper 30s and lower 40s by Thursday and Friday .

