Daniels confirms return to KU for 2023

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Even the slightest of concerns or confusion over where Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels would be playing football in 2023 were put to rest Friday evening.

The Kansas quarterback who helped the Jayhawks to their first bowl game in 14 years during the 2022 season announced that he would return to Lawrence in a video on Twitter.

He began his career at KU in 2020 and technically would be draft-eligible following the 2022 season.

“Stop asking. 2023, it’s up,” Daniels says in the video. “Rock Chalk nation, let’s do it.”

Daniels was phenomenal during the first five games of the 2022 season and led the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start before suffering a sprain to the ac joint in his right shoulder during an October loss to TCU. He returned for the final two games of Kansas’ regular season and was excellent during the Jayhawks’ Liberty Bowl appearance against Arkansas.

In the Liberty Bowl, Daniels set seven bowl records and became the first player in FBS history to record 500-plus passing yards, 5-plus touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a bowl game.

In total, Daniels threw for 2,014 yards and 18 touchdowns with four interceptions during the nine games he played in. He was a dual-threat as well, rushing for 425 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2022 season.

